Boy suffers facial injuries in attack at Atlanta dog park

Kristie Dix was enjoying a day out with family at the park when things took a frightening turn. Her son wound up at the hospital.

Dix said her son Eric Cullins was excited to visit Piedmont Park for the first time in late February and was enjoying the family outing when he was attacked by a German shepherd in the dog park. Dix said her son tried to tell her what happened, in the moments following the attack.

"He kept saying he had a ball in his hand, the dog came, he grabbed him and drug him," the mother said.

Medics transported the 6-year-old to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Scottish Rite with severe facial injuries.

"His lip and all this right here was open," said Dix. "He underwent surgery, had to have about sixty stitches I believe."

Eric was at the dog park with his mom and other adults. According to the police report, the boy was playing inside the unleashed area of the dog park when it happened.

Advertisement

"The dog came and grabbed him by his face so he said he fell and that's when the dog let him go," she said.

Dix said doctors told her Eric almost lost an eye in the attack.

"It was this close from his eye. So, they were thankful he didn't scratch his eyeball out," Dix said.

While the boy's physical wounds are healing, his mother said he remains emotionally scarred and will need counseling.

"He still having nightmares, stuff like that he be a little ashamed sometimes people be staring at him," she said.

Dix has started a GoFundMe page to cover medical expenses and legal fees.

"Anything could've happened," said Dix. "He could've died."

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.