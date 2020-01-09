Boy says man tried to grab him walking to bus stop, police investigating

Police in DeKalb County are investigating a possible attempted kidnapping of a 12-year-old boy in Lithonia.

The incident happened in the 4600 block of Latchwood Drive and Post Ridge Trail Thursday morning.

The boy told his middle school officials that a man got out of a four-door sedan and attempted to grab his arm as he walked to the bus stop. He was able to run away unharmed and rode his bus to school where he immediately told school officials who then contacted DeKalb County Police.

The suspect is described as a white male in his 20s-30s, wearing all black with a dark blonde beard, a possible low haircut & a rose tattoo on one of his hands. Officials are asking parents to encourage their children to be aware and alert of their surroundings and to tell an adult if they see someone or something suspicious.

Anyone with info is urged to dial 911 or the DKPD at 770-724-7850, or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS.