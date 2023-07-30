Booker T. Washington High School's 1958 celebrates 65 years since graduation in Atlanta

The 1958 class of Booker T. Washington High School in Atlanta celebrate 65 years since graduation.

Booker T. Washington was the first high school for African Americans in Atlanta.

It first opened its door in 1924 and some notable graduates including Martin Luther King Jr.

Class members tell us they feel honored to be a part of this story.

The Class of 1958 had 498 students. More than 100 of those students have died since graduation.