Bond denied for man in death of Johns Creek High student

A Fulton County judge denied bond Wednesday for the man charged with concealing the death of a Johns Creek teenaged girl.

Fulton County Magistrate Judge Brandy Brooks denied bond for 25-year-old Shawn Mark Anthony Saleem at his first appearance hearing Wednesday afternoon.

The court appearance came the day after Saleem turned himself in on charges of concealing the death of another and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Shawn Mark Anthony Saleem m is wanted by the Johns Creek Police Department in connection to a death investigation. (Photo: Johns Creek Police)

FOX 5 has obtained a copy of the arrest warrant which reveals details about the February 14 death of 16-year-old Carly Brooke Jackson.

Police found the body of the Johns Creek High student at an apartment complex on Craftsman Street in Johns Creek. She was less than a month shy of her 17th birthday, according to court documents.

According to the arrest warrant, Jackson and her friend went to Saleem's apartment the evening before her body was found and partied. Police statements said both friends slept at Saleem's apartment. According to the warrant, the friend discovered the next morning that Jackson would not wake up.

According to the arrest warrant, Jackson's friend told police Saleem carried Jackson's body outside, laid her on the concrete and propped her up against a wall in the breezeway of the apartment complex. Saleem allegedly asked Jackson's friend to lie and say they found her outside, according to the warrant.

