Bond denied for Life University students accused of armed robbery

A Fulton County judge denies bond for the two Life University lacrosse players charged in an armed robbery.

According to Atlanta police, Lauren Riley and Lyndsey Kallish helped pull off a violent home invasion turned robbery during a house party at an Airbnb.

It happened at a home on Wylie Avenue on November 8.

Authorities say the young women drove two gunmen to the house and then scoped out the party before the robbery.

