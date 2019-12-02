Bond denied for Life University students accused of armed robbery
ATLANTA - A Fulton County judge denies bond for the two Life University lacrosse players charged in an armed robbery.
According to Atlanta police, Lauren Riley and Lyndsey Kallish helped pull off a violent home invasion turned robbery during a house party at an Airbnb.
It happened at a home on Wylie Avenue on November 8.
Authorities say the young women drove two gunmen to the house and then scoped out the party before the robbery.
