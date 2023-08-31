Police give all-clear after reports of suspicious package at Atlanta airport

article

Atlanta police have given the all clear after investigating reports of a suspicious package at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport Thursday morning.

Officials with the Atlanta Police Department confirmed with FOX 5 that they received a report of a suspicious package at 1600 Maynard H. Jackson Jr. Boulevard, which is the address of the airport. A source tells FOX 5 the package was outside the international terminal.

An hour after a bomb squad respond to address the situation, officials cleared the item.

Authorities have since reopened the roadway leading to the terminal, which was closed while crews worked at the scene.

At this time, airport officials have not given any details about what led up to the package's discovery.

