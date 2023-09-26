Georgia restaurants make New York Time's list of 'America's Best Restaurants'

Two Georgia restaurants are getting national recognition with spots on the New York Times' annual guide to America's best restaurants.

The food writers and critics said that Savannah's Brochu's Family Tradition and Atlanta's Bomb Biscuits are two of the 50 restaurants they are most excited about this year.

Writing on the list, reporter Kim Severson praised chef Andrew Brochu's fried chicken thighs, which she called a "highlight of a deconstructed Sunday supper platter packed with biscuits, chicken salad, sunchoke hot sauce and a ramekin of gravy for dipping."

Old Fourth Ward's Bomb Biscuits quickly grew from a stall on the BeltLine to its own restaurant where fans crowd to grab one of its signature flaky treats.

Owner Erika Council, a former software engineer, told FOX 5 that the love of cooking biscuits has been in her family for generations. Her grandmother, Mildred Cotton Council, opened the legendary soul food restaurant Mama Dip’s Country Kitchen in Chapel Hill, North Carolina more than 46 years ago.

"I just watched all the men and women both make biscuits and fried chicken," she said.

In her write-up, Severson specifically mentioned Councils' Glori-Fried Chicken Biscuit, which is made with a spiced buttermilk-marinated thigh.

"A dip in a thin, hot honey sauce is good, but the lemon-pepper version is her love letter to Atlanta," she wrote.

Council also has a cookbook out now, called "Still We Rise," which discusses her family's cooking heritage and includes more than 70 sweet and savory recipes.