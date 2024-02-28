Expand / Collapse search
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from WED 2:51 PM EST until WED 3:15 PM EST, Forsyth County, Gwinnett County, Hall County
6
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from WED 2:31 PM EST until WED 3:00 PM EST, Cherokee County, Forsyth County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from WED 2:35 PM EST until WED 3:00 PM EST, Carroll County, Cobb County, Douglas County, Paulding County, Paulding County, Haralson County
Wind Advisory
until WED 4:00 PM EST, Clay County
Wind Advisory
until WED 6:00 PM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Wind Advisory
until THU 12:00 AM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

Man caught on camera entering cars at NW Atlanta home, police say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

(Atlanta Police Department)

ATLANTA - Police are searching for a man they say was caught on camera trying to get into cars in northwest Atlanta.

Officials say on Feb. 26, officers responded to a larceny from auto call at a home on the 500 block of Bolton Road NW.

Investigators say the man entered a stranger's unlocked truck and tried to get into another vehicle on Feb. 24 and 26. 

Police shared a video taken from a Nest camera showing the man walking up to a white car, trying unsuccessfully to open its door, and then walking away.

The man was wearing a black jacket hoodie with yellow stripes on the area around the man's shoulders, a black sweatshirt, dark jeans, a gray beanie, and white shoes. 

If you have any information about the case, call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-8477 or visit www.StopCrimeAtl.org.