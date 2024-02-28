Man caught on camera entering cars at NW Atlanta home, police say

article

Police are searching for a man they say was caught on camera trying to get into cars in northwest Atlanta.

Officials say on Feb. 26, officers responded to a larceny from auto call at a home on the 500 block of Bolton Road NW.

Investigators say the man entered a stranger's unlocked truck and tried to get into another vehicle on Feb. 24 and 26.

Police shared a video taken from a Nest camera showing the man walking up to a white car, trying unsuccessfully to open its door, and then walking away.

The man was wearing a black jacket hoodie with yellow stripes on the area around the man's shoulders, a black sweatshirt, dark jeans, a gray beanie, and white shoes.

If you have any information about the case, call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-8477 or visit www.StopCrimeAtl.org.