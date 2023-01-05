Fulton County road shut down after accident involving Atlanta school bus

article

Police have blocked a Fulton County road after a crash involving an Atlanta Public School bus early Thursday morning.

The crash happened at Bolton Road shortly before 6:30 a.m., officials say.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene and saw and Atlanta Public Schools school bus as well as a motorcycle on the ground.

Emergency medical services and police are at the scene.

At this time, there are no reports of injuries.

The cause of the crash has not been released.

Police have blocked Bolton Road between Hollywood Road and Spink Street. Drivers should expect delays and plan alternate routes.