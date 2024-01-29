Boil Water Advisory issued for city of Fairburn until further notice

A Boil Water Advisory has been issued for the city of Fairburn after a hydrant on the 24-inch main transmission line was damaged near Jones Road and Highway 92, according to the Department of Watershed Management.

The City of Atlanta Department of Watershed Management is calling for immediate water restriction to critical uses only to allow system pressures to build. The Boil Water Advisory will remain in place until DWM is cleared to lift it following sampling protocols.

All residents and property owners who have experienced water outages and/or low water pressures are advised to boil all water prior to use or use bottled water for drinking, cooking, preparing baby food and brushing teeth.

The water should be boiled for 1 minute past roiling.

Those with immune deficiencies should be particularly cautious.

Do not drink from public water fountains in the impacted area.

Vigorous handwashing or showers with soap and tap water should be safe for basic personal hygiene. However, if washing hands to prepare food, use boiled water.