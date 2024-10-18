Bodycam: Police arrest driver accused of stealing from elderly woman

article

Body cams caught the moment Atlanta police officers chased down and arrested a woman accused of armed robbery.

Officials say 36-year-old Jenee Johnson was wanted for robbing an elderly woman of her cell phone.

Atlanta police found Johnson at a car wash and attempted to stop her there. Footage from an APD officer's dash cam showed Johnson backing up and fleeing from the scene.

The chase continued onto Interstate 285, where an officer used a PIT maneuver to flip the SUV and stop it on the side of the busy road.

The woman tried to jump over the median to escape, but officers were able to quickly stop her from running.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

DeKalb County deputies charged Johnson with armed robbery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, theft by receiving stolen property, and fleeing or attempting to elude police.

You can watch the footage of the case below. Viewer discretion is advised due to explicit language.