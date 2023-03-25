Body recovered from Lake Lanier on Saturday

article

The body of a 61-year-old man has been recovered from Lake Lanier, according to Hall County Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office and Georgia Department of Natural Resources advised the public at 10:20 a.m. Saturday that they were conducting an investigation at Bolding Mill Park.

At 1:45 p.m., they updated a post on social media to indicate that a man's body was found.

The Sheriff's Office says the victim's body has been transported for autopsy and they are contacting next of kin at this time.

No other information was released.

