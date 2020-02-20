Body of second California firefighter found inside rubble of burned library

article

Crews have found the remains of a second firefighter who was killed while battling a blaze at a public library in central California.

The Porterville Fire Department said crews were able to enter the the Porterville Public Library building late Wednesday and found firefighter Patrick Jones’ body.

Jones, 25, and Capt. Raymond Figueroa, 35, were killed Tuesday.

Captain Ray Figueroa

Two 13-year-old boys were arrested on suspicion of starting the fire after they were seen running from the library shortly after the fire erupted, Porterville Police Chief Eric Kroutil said

Related: Two teenagers arrested in connection with library fire that killed firefighters in Porterville

The boys face arson, manslaughter and conspiracy charges. Their names were not released because they are minors. It was not immediately known if they have attorneys who can speak on their behalf.

Advertisement

A procession was held for Jones early Thursday morning. The procession started at the Porterville City Library at 6:20 a.m. escorting his body to the Tulare County Coroner’s Office.

The blaze was reported at about 4:15 p.m. Tuesday. Porterville is located 50 miles (79 kilometers) north of Bakersfield in the San Joaquin Valley.

Staff called 911 when they noticed flames in the children’s section of the library, which has about 77,000 books.

Flames shot through the library’s roof, which later collapsed. The library is located about a block from the fire department.

The library was built in 1953 and did not have sprinklers, said Fire Department Capt. Joanne Bear.

More than 50 state, county and city crews battled the stubborn blaze for hours.