Body of man found in Chattahoochee River identified

The body of the man found by two fishermen in Chattahoochee Hills has been identified.

The body of 30-year-old LaMarcus Wilkerson was found in the water of the Chattahoochee River on June 5.

Wilkerson’s parents, Markus and Brenda Wilkerson, say they want to know how his life ended so early.

Body found in the Chattahooche River

Officers with the Chattahoochee Hills Police Department rushed to the Campbellton Park Boat Ramp the evening of the discovery.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources was called in to assist with the recovery of the body.

"We got the news and that was the worst day ever." Markus Wilkerson

The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office has not released a cause of death. It also was not readily known how long his body had been in the water.

"No answers there. This is an ongoing investigation," Markus Wilkerson

Who is LaMarcus Wilkerson?

Wilkerson, who was also known as "Lil Man," was a former Boy Scout who fell in love with the outdoors at an early age, according to family members.

Wilkerson’s parents described their son as outgoing, empathetic, and someone who was building an incredible future for himself.

"Energetic, outgoing family-based guy, very intelligent, beyond anything that I could ever imagine…this is my baby boy right here, and I'm missing him," Markus Wilkerson

LaMarcus Wilkerson (Family photo)

He was known for his unforgettable sparkling smile, and his passion for sports, particularly baseball.

Wilkerson was a member of the congregation of God's True Worshippers Church in Decatur, where he was known for his dedication to helping others, mentoring youth, and being a friend to all.

Family members say he had an unbreakable bond with his brother Marquez.

Wilkerson graduated from East Coweta High School in Sharpsburg in 2011. He attended Valdosta State University, where he obtained his bachelor's degree in English, and recently earned a master's degree in cybersecurity from Kennesaw State University.

"And he had he had a 4.0 average," Markus Wilkerson

A memorial service will be held for him at 2 p.m. this Saturday at Cook Brothers Funeral Directors & Cremations.

"We just want justice…if anyone knows any information, help us out. Help us out," Brenda Wilkerson

Anyone with information is asked to call the Chattahoochee Hills Police Department.