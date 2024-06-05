Fishermen make grisly discovery of dead body in Chattahoochee River

article

Two fishermen on the Chattahooche River found a dead body in the water on Wednesday evening.

Chattahoochee Hills police responded at around 5:30 p.m. to the Campbellton Park Boat Ramp after getting a 911 call from the fishermen.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources was asked to respond to assist in recovering the body.

The deceased's identity has not been released.

An autopsy will need to be performed to determine the cause of death.

