Body found outside Grady Memorial Hospital, police say

article

The Atlanta Police Department confirmed someone discovered a body lying outside near Hughes Spalding Hospital and Grady Memorial Hospital on Wednesday morning.

Police said there is no evidence of foul play but the person's cause of death is unknown.

Police have not identified the body.

FOX 5 Atlanta is working to learn more from investigators and how the body was discovered.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE