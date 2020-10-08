Body found inside SUV in Lakewood Heights, investigation underway
ATLANTA - A death investigation is underway after police say a person was found dead inside an SUV in southeast Atlanta’s Lakewood Heights neighborhood.
The vehicle was discovered Thursday morning on Compton Drive near Lakewood Stadium.
The scene is less than a mile from the Little Bear Food Mart on Jonesboro Road, where a man was shot and killed last Thursday morning.
