Body found inside SUV in Lakewood Heights, investigation underway

A death investigation is underway after police say a person was found dead inside an SUV in southeast Atlanta’s Lakewood Heights neighborhood.

The vehicle was discovered Thursday morning on Compton Drive near Lakewood Stadium.

The scene is less than a mile from the Little Bear Food Mart on Jonesboro Road, where a man was shot and killed last Thursday morning.

