Police identify body found in vehicle on Gwinnett county road

Gwinnett County police are investigating after a deceased male was found inside of a vehicle Sunday afternoon.

Officers went to the intersection of Pierce Brennan Drive and Tech Center Parkway around 2:00 p.m. and found the body inside the vehicle.

Monday afternoon, officials say they identified the victim as 39-year-old Garcia Danielle Gaddis of Sandy Springs.

The Gwinnett Police Homicide Unit responded to the scene to investigate.

Anyone with information about the case should contact the Gwinnett County Police Department at 770-513-5300.

To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

