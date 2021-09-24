Body found in front yard of Coweta County home

article

The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office has launched a death investigation after the body of a man was found in the front yard of a home on Friday.

Deputies were called out to a home along Walt Sanders Road near U.S. 29 on Friday afternoon.

Investigators told FOX 5’s Doug Evans they found the body of a man in front of the yard of the home.

A body was found in the front yard of a Coweta County home sparking a death investigation on Sept. 24, 2021 (FOX 5)

A cause of death was not immediately known and his identity has not been released.

Deputies are expected to release more details as the investigation continues.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

