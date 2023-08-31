Body found at East Point garbage facility identified as missing 2-year-old J'Asiah Mitchell

The search for an East Point toddler believed to be missing after police say his father falsely reported him kidnapped has come to a tragic end.

East Point police discovered the body of a child on Aug. 23 at the East Point Transfer Station on South Martin Street. Investigators said the body had been out in the elements for several days.

On Thursday, the Fulton County medical examiner identified the remains as that of 2-year-old J'Asiah Mitchell.

CHILD'S BODY FOUND IN SEARCH FOR MISSING 2-YEAR-OLD

J'Asiah Mitchell (Supplied)

Officers and members of the community had been searching for Mitchell since the night of Aug. 16 when his father, 23-year-old Artavious North told police the boy was kidnapped at the Aspen Woods Apartments on Flat Shoals Road. He claimed a group of armed robbers cut him off as he was leaving the apartment complex and took the child.

Artavious North

FATHER CONSIDERED PERSON OF INTEREST IN TODDLER'S DISAPPEARANCE

Police have since taken North in custody on charges of lying to police. They said they had reason to believe the toddler had not been kidnapped. At the time of his arrest, investigators told FOX 5's Deidra Dukes he was considered a person of interest in the boy's disappearance.

Officials have not said whether North will face additional charges in connection with the boy's death.