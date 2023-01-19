Body found in Clayton County ID'd as missing man, police say

article

Clayton County police have identified a body discovered in Jonesboro on Monday as a man reported missing in December 2022.

Police said an autopsy will determine the cause of Laurence "Alex" Day's death. He was reported missing by relatives on Dec. 15. He hadn't been seen since Dec. 10.

Officials say Laurence "Alex" Day went missing from the 8600 block of West Bourne Drive. His last known location was in the area of Church Street and Sims Street.

Officers found a body at around 2:30 p.m. on Monday near the 500 block of Flint River Road. Detectives determined the identity after further investigation.