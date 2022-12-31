Authorities searching for missing man last seen early December in Jonesboro

article

Clayton County police are asking for the public's assistance in finding a man who was first reported missing Dec. 10 in Jonesboro.

Officials say Laurence "Alex" Day went missing that day from the 8600 block of West Bourne Drive. His last known location was in the area of Church Street and Sims Street.

On Dec. 15, family reported the 28-year-old missing and an official search began.

Day was described as a white male with brown hair and blue eyes. He is 6-foot-1-inch tall and weighs about 186 pounds. Officials say he has not been diagnosed with any medical conditions.

Anyone who has seen him or may know of where he could be is asked to call the Criminal Investigations Unit at 770-478-7404.