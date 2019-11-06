Body found in abandoned burning shed in SW Atlanta

Police are investigating after a body was found in a burning abandoned shed in southwest Atlanta early Wednesday morning.

Firefighters arrived at the scene off Metropolitan Parkway Wednesday. Inside the storage shed building behind the abandoned building, officials say they discovered the body.

Crews shut down part of the busy road roadway to focus on the smoldering building, which is located behind an old Mexican restaurant. After the flames were extinguished, crime scene technicians began collecting clues.

Officials have not released the identity of the body or the cause of death or the fire. The investigation continues.