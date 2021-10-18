Body found at hotel off Barrett Parkway, police say
article
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Cobb County police are investigating a homicide at a hotel off Interstate 575 on Monday afternoon.
Officers were called to the InTown Suites Extended Stay along Barrett Creek Parkway NW, off of Barrett Parkway after receiving a report of a body found.
Police have not released any further details about the death investigation.
Police were called to the InTown Suites Extended Stay along Barrett Creek Parkway NW after receiving a report of a body found on Oct. 18, 2021. (FOX 5)
The name of the deceased has not been released.
WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE
_____
GET BREAKING NEWS EMAIL ALERTS FROM FOX 5
Advertisement
DOWNLOAD THE FOX 5 ATLANTA APP FOR BREAKING NEWS AND WEATHER ALERTS