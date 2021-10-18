Body found at hotel off Barrett Parkway, police say

article

Cobb County police are investigating a homicide at a hotel off Interstate 575 on Monday afternoon.

Officers were called to the InTown Suites Extended Stay along Barrett Creek Parkway NW, off of Barrett Parkway after receiving a report of a body found.

Police have not released any further details about the death investigation.

Police were called to the InTown Suites Extended Stay along Barrett Creek Parkway NW after receiving a report of a body found on Oct. 18, 2021. (FOX 5)

The name of the deceased has not been released.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

_____

GET BREAKING NEWS EMAIL ALERTS FROM FOX 5

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 5 ATLANTA APP FOR BREAKING NEWS AND WEATHER ALERTS