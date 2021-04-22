Body found at Buckhead construction site

Atlanta police said they are investigating after a body was found at a construction site in Buckhead on Thursday afternoon.

The body was discovered by a work crew at a site located in the 2800 block of Piedmont Road NE at Elliott Circle. The site had been unattended since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The property management had contacted some people to clean up the property. When they came over here, they found the deceased and then call 911," said Lt. Daniel Genson, Atlanta Police Department Homicide Unit.

Police said the body was found in about six feet of water in a crawlspace under the structure. Investigators could not tell the gender or how long the body had been there.

Police are calling this a "death investigation" until the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office determines the cause and manner of death as well as the identity.

