Body, fire discovered under bridge along Piedmont Road

article

Police are investigating a death at a homeless camp in northeast Atlanta on Friday.

The discovery was made around 6 p.m. under the Piedmont Avenue bridge that cross Clear Creek, just south of Monroe Street. Atlanta firefighters responded to reports of smoke coming from under the bridge.

When they arrived, they found the source the smoke and the body.

Firefighters worked to extinguish the fire.

Both the fire and the person’s death remains under investigation.