Body found in burning tent at Cobb County homeless encampment

article

Police are investigating the death at a homeless encampment in Cobb County early Monday morning.

Fire officials were called out to a fire just after 1 a.m. in the woodline near Interstate 75 and Earnest Barrett Drive.

After extinguishing the burning tent, firefighters found a body inside the structure.

At this time, officials are not sure if foul play was involved in the individual's death.

Investigators have not released any information that could identify the person found inside the tent.

The investigation remains active. If you have any information about the case, call the Cobb County Police Department.