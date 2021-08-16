Bob Saget apologizes for blocking people on Twitter
Bob Saget is trending Monday morning after issuing a public apology.
The comedian tweeted "apologies to all the people I've blocked over the years. Just can only let positive stuff in."
Apparently, Saget has been blocking anyone who put any negativity on his page.
Saget said he'd block himself if he could.
