Boar's Head recall: Plant inspections going back 2 years show 'imminent threat'

Boar's Head announced a massive meat recall over the summer after nine people died from a listeria outbreak. But new reports reveal problems at the now-closed Virginia plant went back two years. Inspection reports show there was an "imminent threat" to the public. Yet, problems remained.

Pages of USDA inspection reports with serious sanitation violations date back to January 2022. They show dead and living bugs in the plant where food is processed, rusty equipment, coolers with beaded condensation, and lots of reports of meat residue left on equipment from the previous day. Blood puddles and rancid odors were noted, as well as discolored meat.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says in addition to the deaths due to the listeria bacteria, 57 people have been hospitalized. They suspect many more have been sick but didn't report it, and more severe illnesses may still be ahead. Health experts have said it can take up to 70 days for some symptoms to begin.

There are a wide-range of products recalled and sell-by dates don't expire until October, so these products may still be in fridges and freezers. The Virginia plant is now closed indefinitely. More than 500 employees have been offered severance and opportunities to relocate.

A recall notice is posted next to Boars Head meats that are displayed at a Safeway store on July 31, 2024 in San Rafael, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

But trust in the system is broken. The problems had been caught by on-site federal inspectors, but the plant continued operating. Things didn't change until a food expert in Maryland noticed many elderly people getting very sick. She traced it back to Boar's Head liverwurst, a food product more commonly eaten by older generations. That product is being permanently discontinued from the Boar's Head line.

Listeria is deadly to the elderly, to pregnant women and their fetuses, and other immuno-compromised groups. Seven million pounds of deli meat have been recalled.

The list of products can be found here.

The Source The FOX 5 I-Team's Dana Fowle reported this story from Atlanta.



