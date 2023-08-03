Bloody passenger arrested after putting Delta flight attendant in chokehold

article

An unruly passenger onboard a Delta flight from Atlanta to New Orleans is facing charges after officials say he cut his own neck and then threatened a flight attendant.

FOX affiliate WVUE reports that the violent confrontation happened after Delta Air Lines Flight 2432 had landed at Loius Armstrong International Airport Wednesday.

A passenger told the station that they were called to help 39-year-old Nelson Montgomery, who was bleeding from the neck.

The situation turned dangerous when the passenger said Montgomery pulled a flight attendant into a chokehold and threatened to "cut off her head" with what appeared to be a shard of broken glass if anyone got close to him.

It reportedly took eight people to subdue Montgomery until law enforcement could take him into custody.

Deputies tell WVUE that Montgomery is receiving medical treatment and will be charged with aggravated battery, simple battery, and disturbing the peace.

The flight attendant was treated at the scene for minor cuts.

In a statement provided to FOX 5, a Delta spokesperson said it had zero tolerance for unruly behavior on its flights.

"Delta flight 2432 operating from Atlanta to New Orleans was met by law enforcement personnel upon landing following a reported customer issue onboard," the Delta spokesperson said. "Delta has zero tolerance for unruly behavior on our aircraft and in our airports. Nothing is more important than the safety and security of our people and our customers."