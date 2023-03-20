Blood test looks for early warning signs of colorectal cancer

Danny Glusman recently came to Any Lab Test Now in Buckhead for a blood test. The 56-year-old father of four was hoping it would give him answers about a disease that hits close to home for him: colorectal cancer.

"I had a very close friend that died several years ago from colon cancer, and I am keenly aware of some of the ramifications of not getting tested," Glusman said. "So, I like to stay up and make sure current on all my tests."

Glusman, who works in commercial real estate, said he had a colonoscopy about three and half years ago, and got the all-clear for another 10 years.



Still, he decided to try this FDA-approved blood test for colorectal cancer that Any Lab Test Now recently began offering.

"It's very quick," Glusman said. "I mean, it's just a slight jab of a needle, and it took about 45 seconds altogether."

Aron Glinsky is the CEO of Any Lab Test Now in Georgia, which offers direct-to-lab testing.

"We'll have you in and out in about 15 minutes," Glinsky said. "We take one tube of blood, and you get your results in 10 days."

The test, which is $379, is designed for people age 45 and older who are at average risk of colorectal cancer.

"The blood test is looking for three proteins that show up in the blood that are an indicator of potential colorectal cancer," Glinsky explained.

The American Cancer Society said while colorectal cancer cells can sometimes produce tumor markers in the blood that may suggest a person might have colorectal cancer, these blood tests should not be used alone to screen for or diagnose cancer.

"Any Lab Test Now agrees with that," Glinsky said.

"Colonoscopy is always the first-line test," he said. "So, this doesn't replace a colonoscopy, but it can be used in between your scheduled colonoscopy."

If the test is negative, Glusman will get an email with his results in a couple of weeks.

"For a positive test, we have a medical team that contacts you directly and suggests what the next steps are," Glinsky said. "They'll suggest you see a gastroenterologist, and they'll give you further guidance."

For Danny Glusman, the blood test was about peace of mind.

"It's just sort of a verification that I don't have any cancer cells in my body," he said. "It gives me a little bit of comfort knowing that for the next couple of years."