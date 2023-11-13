'Block Cop City' activists plan mass march to occupy site of planned public safety training center

Activists across the country are ending a weekend of action and protests with a march to the planned site of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center on Monday.

Protests against the proposed training center — dubbed "Cop City" by opponents — have been going on for more than two years. Over the weekend, activists held meetings, concerts, dinners, and direct action to rally support to block the project.

On Monday, a spokesperson for the group Block Cop City Coalition said their action will culminate with a mass march to occupy the construction site in DeKalb County.

As a response, law enforcement is on standby at the site and crews put up barbed wire fencing and made other security preparations.

(Billy Heath/FOX 5)

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and other supporters say the 85-acre, $90 million facility would replace inadequate training facilities and would help address difficulties in hiring and retaining police officers. Opponents have expressed concern that it could lead to greater police militarization and that its construction in the South River Forest will worsen environmental damage in a poor, majority-Black area.

Protests against the project, which have at times resulted in violence and vandalism, escalated after the fatal shooting in January of 26-year-old protester Manuel Esteban Paez Terán, known as Tortuguita. A prosecutor last month said he would not pursue charges against the state troopers who shot Paez Terán, saying he found that their use of deadly force was "objectively reasonable."

In August, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr indicted 61 protesters using the state's anti-racketeering law, characterizing them as "militant anarchists."

Last week, 57 of the protesters appeared at the Fulton County Courthouse as activists gathered to show their support. A Fulton County judge said the final plea hearing will happen sometime in May or June 2024 due to the amount of data attorneys say they have to go through connected to the case.

Currently, construction work on the project is around 40% complete. A petition signed by more than 116,000 Atlanta residents attempting to put the training center up for a vote remains in limbo after officials say it was submitted past the deadline.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.