Blaze crumbles walls of Dalton business
DALTON, Ga. - An early morning blaze damaged a business in Dalton on Wednesday as firefighters from Whitfield County Fire Department and Dalton Fire Department battled the flames.
Officials said crews responded to a fire alarm at 219 West Avenue in Dalton and saw smoke as flames when they reached the scene.
Officials said part of a wall collapsed but there were no reported injuries to first responders.
Firefighters battled the blaze for more than an hour.
Firefighters in Dalton battle a blaze off Airport Road on Wednesday morning. (Photo courtesy Whitfield County Fire Department)
Officials did not confirm the name of the business, but the address provided matches one of a Dalton carpet store called Carpets in Dalton, according to Yelp.
