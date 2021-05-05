Blaze crumbles walls of Dalton business

article

An early morning blaze damaged a business in Dalton on Wednesday as firefighters from Whitfield County Fire Department and Dalton Fire Department battled the flames.

Officials said crews responded to a fire alarm at 219 West Avenue in Dalton and saw smoke as flames when they reached the scene.

Officials said part of a wall collapsed but there were no reported injuries to first responders.

Firefighters battled the blaze for more than an hour.

Firefighters in Dalton battle a blaze off Airport Road on Wednesday morning. (Photo courtesy Whitfield County Fire Department)

Officials did not confirm the name of the business, but the address provided matches one of a Dalton carpet store called Carpets in Dalton, according to Yelp.

Advertisement

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.