Blaze crumbles walls of Dalton business

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Georgia
FOX 5 Atlanta
Firefighters in Dalton battle a blaze off Airport Road on Wednesday morning. (Photo courtesy Whitfield County Fire Department)

DALTON, Ga. - An early morning blaze damaged a business in Dalton on Wednesday as firefighters from Whitfield County Fire Department and Dalton Fire Department battled the flames.

Officials said crews responded to a fire alarm at  219 West Avenue in Dalton and saw smoke as flames when they reached the scene.

 Officials said part of a wall collapsed but there were no reported injuries to first responders. 

Firefighters battled the blaze for more than an hour. 

Officials did not confirm the name of the business, but the address provided matches one of a Dalton carpet store called Carpets in Dalton, according to Yelp. 

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

