Blanco Brown performs at alma mater in Fulton County

The students at one Fulton County high school are "gittin' up" for a surprise.

Blanco Brown, who is the singer of the popular dance tune "The Git Up," showed up to Westlake High School Thursday to perform for students and staff.

And the surprises just kept coming.

Brown has partnered with StubHub to donate $84,000 in musical instruments to Westlake.

This isn't Brown's first time at Westlake High.

Westlake is actually his alma mater.

He said it's heartwarming to be able to give back to a program that gave so much to him.