Unlicensed driver crashes SUV, causes fiery crash in Marietta neighborhood, police say

Image 1 of 7 ▼ An unlicensed minor is to blame, police say, for a fiery crash along Blanche Court east of Goldie Drive in Marietta on the morning of July 17, 2023. (FOX 5)

An unlicensed minor is responsible for a fiery crash along a Marietta roadway, knocking out power to neighbors, police say.

It happened just after 3:30 a.m. Monday along Blanche Court near Goldie Drive.

Marietta Police say a 2018 Cadillac Escalade left the road and slammed into a utility pole, causing a fire.

A neighbor tells FOX 5 they rushed to the vehicle to put out the fire with an extinguisher and help those in the SUV.

One of the occupants of the SUV was taken to Children’s Hospital of Atlanta.

Marietta Power was able to restore most of the power in the neighborhood, but full restoration may take 24 hours.

Residents say they have been having issues recently with people coming into the neighborhood to commit crimes.

The driver, whose name and age have not been released, faces several traffic citations, including driving while unlicensed and reckless driving. That driver was released to the care of their parents at the scene.