Black Maternal Health Week events in metro Atlanta | 2024

As Black Maternal Health Week is well underway, there's an Atlanta-based group determined to build a safe, fun, educational community for birthing people around the world.

On Saturday, the Black Mamas Matter Alliance held its inaugural Black Maternal Health Walk and Block Party at Selena S. Butler Park and the M.L. King Jr. Recreation and Aquatics Center. The goal of the event was to raise awareness, promote education and celebrate the resilience of Black mothers and their families.

FOX 5 Atlanta was there to see the massive turnout.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ The Black Mamas Matter Alliance, Inc. hold the inaugural Black Maternal Health Walk & Block Party on April 13, 2024.

Attendees took part in educational workshops and received information about community resources and support services, including information on midwives and doulas in Atlanta.

Black Maternal Health Week began on April 11 and there will continue to be local and virtual events held until the very last day, April 17.

Here's a look at some metro Atlanta Black Maternal Health events near you:

April 14: Amplify Reproductive Justice

Atlanta Doula Collective is hosting Family Day from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. at Robert Cross Park on Martin Luther King Drive in Albany.

The Center for Black Women’s Wellness is helping organize "Maternal Monologues: Parental Perspectives," a candid, story-swapping event where women, their partners and their supporters share their real life experiences through childbirth and maintaining their maternal health. There will be a tea time and giveaways. The event is from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Indie Studios on Ottley Drive NE in Atlanta. Register for the event here.

April 15: #FundBlackMamas: Mobilizing Capital for Black Maternal Health

Atlanta Doula Collective is hosting a hike through Sweetwater Creek State Park in Lithia Springs. Check in is at 9:30 a.m., the group will begin their hike at 10 a.m. Learn more.

April 16: Policy Day

Join the Black Mamas Matter Alliance via Zoom for a webinar on faith and policy as it pertains to Black maternal health and reproductive justice. There will be comments from experts and scholars in the field from 1 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. Register for the discussion here.

Rebecca's Little Survivors Foundation is hosting the "Lets Live: Black Maternal Health Brunch & Expo" virtually. There will be interactive workshops, and opportunities to connect with experts and advocates in the Black maternal health community. Learn more.

April 17: MBH In Your Neighborhood

Admission is free to this Virtual Town Hall on how policymakers "can create a healthier state for Black birthing people." It begins at 9 a.m. Learn more.

If you would like to submit an event for a future list, send an email with details to judayah.murray@fox.com