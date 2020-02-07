Bizarre burglary in Dunwoody

Dunwoody police arrest a man in a bizarre burglary.

Responding officers say they were baffled by what they saw and by the story the suspect gave them.

According to police, Christopher Burnette triggered the home alarm on a home along Village Terrace Drive Wednesday morning.

When the alarm company called, police say Burnette answered the home phone but gave the wrong passcode.

Burnette reportedly admitted to officers he didn't live there but said he recently left a nearby mental facility and was looking to borrow some clothes.

Police charged him with burglary.