An exchange of gunfire between Birmingham police and a suspect wanted in connection to the deaths of two people early Sunday morning left four officers injured and the suspect dead, police said. All four officers are expected to make a full recovery.

It started around 6:30 a.m. at Brother Bryan Park at 1000 of Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd. Birmingham Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Rodarius Mauldin said officers responding to a shots fire call found a man and woman suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The woman was rushed to an area hospital where she later died and police said the man died at the scene.

Investigators were able to track the shooter to the 1000 block of 18th Street South, police said.

"When officers arrived there, we notified out tactical operations prescient which respond to that location to execute a search warrant for that suspect," said Sgt. Mauldin. "Upon making entry, they were immediately met by gunfire."

Officers returned fire, striking and killing the suspect, police said. His name has not been released.

Four officers were injured in the exchange of gunfire, police said, with two suffering gunshot wounds and two others suffering graze wounds. All four officers are expected to survive their injuries. The names of the officers have not been released.

Investigators said the initial shooting stemmed from a previous argument over a dog.

The Alabama Bureau of Investigations will investigate the officer-involved shooting.

