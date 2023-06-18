Expand / Collapse search

Bikers turn out for Henry County Sheriff's Office's Ride 4 Unity

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Ride for Unity in Locust Grove

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Nearly 1,000 bikers turned out on Saturday for the third annual Ride 4 Unity in Locust Grove.

The Henry County Sheriff's Office and NBA great Shaquille O'Neal hosted the event.

Each year, residents are encouraged to bring their motorcycles and join a group of deputies at Warren Holder Park for a 45-minute ride.

The Henry County sheriff says its their way of bridging the gap between law enforcement and the community.