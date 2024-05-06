Big Brothers Big Sisters Bigs of the Year celebrate special mentorship

Big Brothers Big Sisters is an organization made up of people in our community who make a commitment to children in need of a mentor to help them get through high school and achieve their dreams beyond.

This year's Big Brother and Big Sister of the Year show how that promise of helping a child in need has helped shape their lives for the better too.

When Dr. Karl Simon joined Big Brothers Big Sisters 19 years ago. He was a college student who wanted to give a child an opportunity he didn't have himself.

"When I was younger, I grew up in the city with my mom who was a single mom and three sisters, and I didn't have much of a role model growing up. So I decided when I got to this time in my life, an adult, I would be a role model. And I did that through participating in Big Brothers Big Sisters," Simon said.

He's been matched with Kene for six years. This is his third little brother with the organization. They've had some big moments together, like performing in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. But Simon says it's about the little moments.

"Kene is my little brother, I'm his big brother. We talk about things that big brothers and little brothers talk about," Simon said.

Being Kene's big brother has helped Simon too. He's a math teacher at Central Gwinnett High School. It's the same school district Kene's in.

" I feel like I can relate to my students so closely because I have Kene as my guide through this generation. He can really help me speak the lingo and relate to the students and draw to them what's important in life," Simon said.

Kimberly Lewis joined the organization nine years ago. She was looking for a way to give back to children. She was matched with 7-year-old Shalea. She says her little was shy and reserved.

"Now she's 16 and wanting to be a nurse. She's really good at school, she's great at math, and I'm really just amazed at how far she's come," Lewis said.

Over the years, they've made special memories together, from going to sporting events to teaching Shalea to ride a bike. Their favorite thing to do together is help others.

"We've done so much stuff over the years, but our favorite activity is when we put together blessing bags, and she and I would put together a zip lock bag with like a toothbrush, bottles of water, and we put them in our cars and hand them out to the homeless," Lewis said.

Lewis says she sometimes feels more like a second mom than a big sister to Shalea, and watching her grow into a strong young woman has been the greatest gift.

"The benefits are amazing. You get to give back to the community, to a young person who needs guidance and assistance in every way so it's really beneficial," Lewis said.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Atlanta will host their Fashion Play fundraiser on May 8. You can learn more information on the organization's website.