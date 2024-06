Biden speaking live as new immigration executive order expected

President Joe Biden will be speaking Tuesday afternoon and is expected to announce a new immigration executive order.

The prospect of Biden taking executive action on border policy has been speculated about for months, particularly after a bipartisan deal collapsed in Congress in February .

And the latest foreign policy package passed by Congress in April did not include any border policy either, something that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and other Republicans used to threaten House Speaker Mike Johnson ’s job.

In February, U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas’ job was also threatened when the House voted to impeach him for his oversight of the border, though his trial was quickly dismissed in the Senate in April.

Arrests for illegal crossings on the U.S. border with Mexico hit record highs in December but fell by nearly half in early 2024 to one of the lowest months under Biden’s presidency.

Immigration is one of the biggest issues in this year’s presidential election , with exit polls showing it was the top concern among many Republican voters in early primaries.

Meanwhile, Biden had said he has been examining if he had the power to take action on border security without congressional approval.

One way to make that possible would be to invoke Section 212(f) of the Immigration and Nationality Act, which gives a president broad leeway to block entry of certain immigrants into the United States if it would be "detrimental" to the national interest.

Former President Donald Trump leaned on the 212(f) power while in office, including enacting his controversial ban on travelers from Muslim-majority nations. Biden rescinded that ban on his first day in office via executive order.

If implemented, Biden’s border security order would likely face resistance from Justice Department lawyers.

This story was reported from Detroit. The Associated Press contributed.