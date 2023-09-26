Bicyclist on Cobb Parkway killed Monday night

A bicyclist is dead after being struck by a car on Sept. 25 in Cobb County.

According to the Cobb County Police Department, the bicyclist was traveling northwest on Cobb Parkway at around 9:20 p.m. in the right travel lane when a 2016 Mazda 6, driven by 23-year-old Aaliyah Ballard of Dallas, struck the bicyclist near Park Forest Drive.

The bicyclist was thrown from the bike and the Maza came to a stop in the right turn lane to Park Forest. The bicyclist, an unidentified male, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was not injured.

The Acworth Police Department requested CCPD's Selective Traffic Enforcement Program take over the investigation. It is unknown if Ballard will face charges.