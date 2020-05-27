Bicycle Tours of Atlanta gears back up for business

Several of north Georgia’s top tourist attractions are beginning to welcome back visitors — and that includes the popular Bicycle Tours of Atlanta.

For founder Robyn Elliott, Lysol spray joins helmets and tire-patch kits as essential items for bicycle safety.

“We want to make sure that the handlebars get disinfected, and that the shifters for the gears get disinfected,” she says, wiping down a bike for the FOX 5 cameras.

Elliot created Bicycle Tours of Atlanta following the financial crash of 2008 — and now, during another difficult time in history, is shifting operations a bit as she gears back up for business.

“Well, we wanted to make sure everybody felt same coming, so we put a new protocol in place,” she says.

Elliot says for now, tour groups will only consist of people who have been sheltering in place together already. Sanitizing each of the business’s more than 30 bikes is also a top priority.

“We do that when the bikes come back from the tour. So every time we roll a bike out of the shop, it’s already been sanitized,” she says.

Routes have also been adjusted, avoiding particularly busy areas like the Atlanta BeltLine. But Elliott says a benefit of conducting tours right now is the distinct lack of traffic on the roads: “If you are at home during the week and you can bring your family out, it’s still pretty amazing. There are still a lot of people that are not out on the road. I’ve been doing a good but more just general riding lately, and I can be out on Peachtree Street at five o’clock!”

For more information on Bicycle Tours of Atlanta, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning exploring the city on two wheels.