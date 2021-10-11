Deputies asking for help finding missing 22-year-old Macon woman

article

Bibb County deputies are asking the public for help finding a missing 22-year-old woman.

Authorities say Jada Postell was reported missing in Macon on Oct. 8.

According to investigators, Postell did not report to work on Oct. 5. That was the last day anyone saw her.

The missing woman is described as being 5-feet-5-inches tall with a weight of 175 pounds. She has dark hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information that could help deputies find Jada Postell, please call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at ( 478) 751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

