Bibb County inmate assault under investigation, sheriff's office says
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. - The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the assault of a 21-year-old inmate at the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center after the man reported injuries several days after the incident occurred.
What we know:
According to investigators, the inmate informed deputies on April 19, 2025, that he had been injured by other inmates on April 15. Authorities say the man initially hid his injuries and did not report the assault during routine block checks.
After coming forward, the inmate was escorted to the jail’s medical unit for treatment and later transported to a hospital. Investigators determined the injuries were caused when hot water was thrown onto the inmate’s face through a cell door. The inmate is currently "stable," according to officials.
What we don't know:
Investigators are working to identify those responsible for the assault.
The sheriff’s office says additional information will be released as the investigation continues.