Bibb County inmate assault under investigation, sheriff's office says

The Brief A 21-year-old inmate at the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center reported on April 19 that he was assaulted by other inmates four days earlier. Investigators say the inmate suffered facial burns after hot water was thrown on him through a cell door; he initially hid his injuries from deputies. The inmate is in stable condition, and authorities are working to identify those responsible for the attack.



The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the assault of a 21-year-old inmate at the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center after the man reported injuries several days after the incident occurred.

What we know:

According to investigators, the inmate informed deputies on April 19, 2025, that he had been injured by other inmates on April 15. Authorities say the man initially hid his injuries and did not report the assault during routine block checks.

After coming forward, the inmate was escorted to the jail’s medical unit for treatment and later transported to a hospital. Investigators determined the injuries were caused when hot water was thrown onto the inmate’s face through a cell door. The inmate is currently "stable," according to officials.

What we don't know:

Investigators are working to identify those responsible for the assault.

The sheriff’s office says additional information will be released as the investigation continues.