22-year-old man killed in Bethlehem house fire days before Christmas

An early morning house fire in Barrow County claimed the life on a man caught inside.

A passerby called 911 when he saw smoke and flames coming from a residence on the 500 block of Tanners Bridge Road in Bethlehem Thursday morning. He tried to rescue the man who was trapped inside the burning structure but said the fire was too intense.

Neighbors watched helpless as flames ripped through the residence.

"My cousin, he pulled up on me, he came in, and said, ‘Man, your neighbor's house is on fire.’ I looked out the window, all I seen was black smoke. By the time I got outside to get down there, the fire, it was a big fire," said Robert Griffith.

The house was fully engulfed in flames when fire crews arrived. Amir Rohoman, 22, was trapped inside the burning structure.

Firefighters discovered Rohoman's body after making entry into the residence.

"The 22-year-old did not make it. The mother tried to get him out but was unable to. But she did make it," said Barrow County Fire Capt. Scott Dakin.

Firefighters spent the afternoon putting out hot spots as neighbors in this tight-knit community mourned the death of one of their own.

"It's so sad that this had to happen right at Christmas, and such a close-knit family," said resident Vanessa Long.

Early in the investigation, fire officials cannot say how the fire started.

"We hate to see this anytime of year," said Capt. Dakin, "but this close to Christmas we really feel bad for the family and are asking people to keep them in your thoughts and prayers."