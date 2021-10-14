Best metro Atlanta places to celebrate National Dessert Day
It's National Dessert Day, and Atlanta has plenty of options to satisfy all of your dessert favorites.
Popular Food Blogger Erica Key from "Erica Eats," shares where to find some of your favorite desserts. Click on the video player above to watch.
You can find more information on Erica's recommendations at the links below:
- Tiramasu at Vino Stortico: For more information click here.
- Jenni's Ice Cream: For more information click here.
- Baked Alaska at Marcel Restaurant: For more information click here.
- Gimme Cake Bakery & Events: For more information click here.
- St Germain's Bakery: For more information click here.
- Sweet Charlie's Rolled Ice Cream: For more information click here.
Fun fact: the most popular dessert in the world is Creme Brulee.