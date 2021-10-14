Expand / Collapse search

Best metro Atlanta places to celebrate National Dessert Day

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 4:10PM
Good Day Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta

Best metro Atlanta places to celebrate National Dessert Day

Metro Atlanta has tons of tasty treats to satisfy your sweet tooth on National Dessert Day. Food blogger Erica Key shares her picks on the best places to celebrate the occasion.

It's National Dessert Day, and Atlanta has plenty of options to satisfy all of your dessert favorites.  

Popular Food Blogger Erica Key from "Erica Eats," shares where to find some of your favorite desserts. Click on the video player above to watch.

You can find more information on Erica's recommendations at the links below:

Fun fact: the most popular dessert in the world is Creme Brulee.   