Man shot multiple times during argument at SW Atlanta apartments

An early morning shooting at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex sent one man to the hospital with multiple injuries Wednesday.

The Atlanta Police Department tells FOX 5 the shooting happened at The Park at Castleton Apartments on the 1900 block of Bent Creek Way SW shortly after 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

At the scene, officer found a man in his 30s shot in the face, groin, and buttocks.

According to investigators, the man was originally from Ohio and had been staying with a friend at the complex.

Witnesses report they heard the victim arguing with a woman before they heard three gunshots and tires screeching away.

Medics rushed the man to Grady Memorial Hospital. At last report, he was recovering and in stable condition.

Investigators have not released the identities of the victim or any potential suspects.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Atlanta Police Department.