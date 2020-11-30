Expand / Collapse search
Beloved Westlake principal, wife to be laid to rest

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
South Fulton
FOX 5 Atlanta

Private funeral for Westlake principal and wife

Jamar Robinson and his wife drowned while on vacation in Puerto Rico earlier this month.

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - A beloved Westlake High School principal and his wife will be laid to rest after the couple died while on vacation.

"It's just amazing how many lives he touched and how far his reach was. I just think it shows how much he was loved and resepected," said Jeff Robinson, Jamar Robinson's father.

Jamar Robinson and his wife, Ann Marie, a professor at Georgia State University, drowned while on vacation in Puerto Rico earlier this month.

"Mr. Robinson was an outstanding man, I would not want any other principal," said Raquell Russell, a Westlake student. "He was the best principal on this planet and I mean that." 

Fulton County School officials released a written statment saying, 

“Fulton County Schools is mourning the tragic loss of Westlake High School principal Jamar Robinson and his wife. Robinson was an inspirational leader who brought joy with his passion for education and his students. We join the community in remembering him and expressing our condolences to his family."

A private funeral service was scheduled for Monday.

