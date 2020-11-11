Fulton County principal, wife drown during Puerto Rico vacation

article

The South Fulton community is in mourning after some heartbreaking news about the principal of Westlake High School.

Principal Jamar Robinson and his wife, Marie, died while on vacation in Puerto Rico after reportedly drowning near their hotel.

A native Atlantan, Robinson worked in multiple capacities at different schools in the area before becoming principal at Westlake. He was beloved by his school community.

"His vision was to inspire and motivate—this is something we can all look to do for each other to honor his legacy," Westlake High School Coach Bobby May wrote on Twitter. "Lift up the people around you, celebrate success, and encourage others to stand up when they have fallen."

Back in April, he honored the entire senior class of Westlake with billboards.

It was his way to make things special for students who missed out on the typical graduation because of the pandemic.

Officials for asking for prayers for the students and community of the high school this morning.

